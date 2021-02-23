Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $474,843 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

