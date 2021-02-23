Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Announces Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.13), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 513,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

Several research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

