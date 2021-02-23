Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Down to $268.00

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50), but opened at GBX 240 ($3.14). Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 24,073,124 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £772.08 million and a P/E ratio of -670.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

