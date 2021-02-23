Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Argo Group International has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

