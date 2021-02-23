Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $38,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,961.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock valued at $77,723,894. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.