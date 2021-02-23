Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $292.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,026.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock valued at $77,723,894 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

