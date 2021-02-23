Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $292.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,349 shares of company stock valued at $77,723,894. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

