Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $295.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.90.

ANET opened at $292.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.62. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $741,617.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $449,533.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,476.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,349 shares of company stock valued at $77,723,894 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,797,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

