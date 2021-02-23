Arizona State Retirement System Has $287,000 Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

