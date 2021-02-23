Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

