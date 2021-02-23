Arizona State Retirement System Sells 267 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $331,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLOW opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

