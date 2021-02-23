Arizona State Retirement System Sells 597 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zogenix by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 542,954 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,073,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 306,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 817,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 159,412 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

ZGNX stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

