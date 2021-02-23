Arizona State Retirement System Takes $272,000 Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ebix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

