Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoPro were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GoPro by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

GPRO stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.