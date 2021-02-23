ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

