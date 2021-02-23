ARMOR Market Cap Reaches $18.23 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001881 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $18.23 million and $3.09 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.19 or 0.00461670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00488110 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

