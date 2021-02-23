ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARR opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $784.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.