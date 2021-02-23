Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.031-1.059 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.84 million.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.58.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

