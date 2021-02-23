Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

