Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ashford to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,531. Ashford has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AINC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

