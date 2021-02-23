Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AHT opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

