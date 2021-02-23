AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.23, but opened at C$0.25. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.81 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 78 mineral claims covering an area of 1,560 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.