Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.06 ($17.72).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

