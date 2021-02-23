ATB Capital Raises North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$18.50

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock opened at C$16.23 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,421,462.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,421,462.90. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032 in the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

