Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Down 13%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price was down 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 14,014,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 33,813,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $182.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

