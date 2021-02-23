Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Director Sells C$389,500.00 in Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded down C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,091. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$26.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.46.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

