Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.78, but opened at C$0.84. Aurora Spine shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 96,513 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$41.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

About Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, develops and distributes spinal implant products in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and provides spinal column support and stability.

