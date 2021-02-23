Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given Buy Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $177.00 price target on the stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $166.60 on Friday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -260.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.42.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 739,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,711,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,361 shares of company stock worth $29,492,106. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

