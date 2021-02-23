Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

