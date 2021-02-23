Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) versus American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Financial Survey

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avant Diagnostics and American Shared Hospital Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, meaning that its share price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and American Shared Hospital Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.83 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41% American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19%

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Avant Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

