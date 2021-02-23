Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $565,788.78 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 7,863,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

