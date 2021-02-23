Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Aviva has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

