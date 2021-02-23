AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Shares of AXGN traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,087. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $924.49 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.71.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

