Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $46.41.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

