AXT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AXT in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial raised their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

AXTI stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $595.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.84 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AXT by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

