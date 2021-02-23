Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 125,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $218.45. 141,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,768. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

