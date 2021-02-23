Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Penumbra worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $8.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,871. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,037.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.65 and its 200 day moving average is $224.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

