Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $19,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14,562.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 620,936 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 678,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,557,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

