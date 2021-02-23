Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.02. 37,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,918. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

