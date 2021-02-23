AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Insider Sells $51,350.00 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

