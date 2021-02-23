B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $43.03.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

