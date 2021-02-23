B. Riley Increases InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Price Target to $123.00

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

