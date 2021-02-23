Baader Bank Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.14 ($191.93).

ETR ZO1 opened at €213.00 ($250.59) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €162.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €244.00 ($287.06).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

