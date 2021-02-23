Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Shares Up 8.8%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 6,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

