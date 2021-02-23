Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Baby Bunting Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.56.

In related news, insider Matthew Spencer 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

