Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Banc of California posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Banc of California by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

