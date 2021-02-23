Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE BCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 4,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.