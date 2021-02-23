Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $1,081,642.98 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bandwidth stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.13. 511,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,523. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

