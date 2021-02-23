Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.87

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $10.59. Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 23,055 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

