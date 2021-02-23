Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.49. 1,123,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,917. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.77.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.85.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

